£417,000 Grant Funding for Caerphilly Engineering Business

The Welsh Government’s bespoke Economic Resilience Fund (ERF) has provided vital support to a key engineering business to help it deal with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

MII Engineering Limited in Caerphilly supports a diverse range of industries, including steel, power, food production and rail. The company is a significant employer in the area and the £417,000 grant funding it has received from the ERF will help protect hundreds of jobs.

The ERF, which is part of the Welsh Government’s £1.7bn support package for business, is providing significant financial support to companies across Wales and complements the support provided by the UK Government. To date, it has provided more than 8,200 businesses with financial support worth more than £230m.

MII Engineering Limited is using the funding to implement a safe working environment for staff and to help protect the company’s future.

Matthew Moody, finance director at MII said:

“Coronavirus has generated significant challenges for us and our customers. “We have been working hard to keep our teams effectively employed, while providing a safe environment. Coupled with a reduced order intake, this has had a major cost impact on our working capital. “This funding from the Welsh Government will help to ensure we are in a good position to support customers old and new when the economy recovers.”

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates, said: