£250m New Adventure Holiday Resort Moves a Step Closer

Fencing and temporary footpath closures are being set up around a development site in the upper Afan valley as work gets underway on a new £250m adventure holiday resort.

Located on 132 hectares near the border between Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend County Borough, a joint letter from the local authorities for both areas and developers Wildfox Resorts is being issued to residents living in communities near the site to advise them that the temporary measures are necessary for maintaining public safety.

With construction taking place in stages and expected to last until 2027, it is likely that further footpaths will also need to close on a temporary basis before becoming fully accessible again once work has been completed.

When the resort opens, guests will be accommodated by 570 lodges and 130 apartments and rooms while enjoying a wide range of indoor and outdoor adventure activities such as wild swimming, mountain biking, hiking, canyoning, bouldering and more.

Councillor Huw David, Leader of Bridgend County Borough Council said.

“This hugely ambitious development will be a catalyst for a new wave of employment and tourism in the South Wales valleys. The resort is set to employ around 1,000 people in addition to the jobs that will be generated during its construction phase, and with access routes running through both the Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend County Borough areas, it will offer plenty of supplier, training and investment opportunities. The temporary fencing and footpath closures are necessary in order to ensure that construction can proceed safely and to protect residents. Every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience and avoid disruption while the resort is being built, and all public rights of way will be reinstated again as soon as possible.”

A map and full list of the temporary public rights of way closures can be found at the Wildfox Resorts website: www.wildfoxresorts.com