2 in 5 Employers Expect Staff Numbers to Increase Over the Next Year

New research by Acas has found that two in five (41%) British employers expect the numbers of staff at their organisation to increase over the next year.

Acas commissioned YouGov to ask businesses in Britain about whether they expect staff numbers to increase, decrease or stay the same in the next 12 months compared with the previous 12 months.

The poll found that:

Two out of five (41%) expect an increase;

7% expect a decrease;

Nearly a half (47%) expect staff numbers to stay the same; and

4% do not know.

Acas Chief Executive, Susan Clews, said:

“Many businesses experienced a challenging time due to the impact of Covid and the employees at those organisations may have felt that they faced an uncertain future. “As we come out of the pandemic restrictions, it is very encouraging to see a turnaround with two in five employers expecting an increase in staff in the year ahead and nearly a half expecting no change. “Businesses that are looking to employ new staff should check out Acas’s good practice advice and training on how best to recruit people, follow employment law and avoid discrimination.”

Acas advice for employers on hiring new staff includes information on:

How to ensure that you do not discriminate against anyone and keep within the law;

The new rules around immigration following Brexit, if you want to recruit from outside the UK;

Best practice on advertising for a new job including Acas templates for job descriptions and application forms;

Legal considerations if you try to use a job applicant’s social media profile as part of a selection process; and

How best to interview people for a job and offer the role.

For the full Acas advice, please see: www.acas.org.uk/recruitment