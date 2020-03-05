£2.5m Available to Support Welsh Firms Severely Impacted by Floods

The Welsh Government is making up to £2.5 million emergency funding available to support businesses severely impacted by floods caused by Storms Ciara and Dennis.

Businesses recovering from the devastating effects of the floods, specifically small to medium sized enterprises, will be able to apply for a grant of up to £2,500 each to help get them fully functional as quickly as possible.

The First Minister recently announced that up to £10 million is being made available for the initial response to the floods and today’s announcement forms part of that support package.

The fund will be administered by Business Wales and will support businesses with the immediate costs of recovery not covered by insurance, and to help meet the cost of renting alternative space and retaining staff.

Further details on how to apply for the fund will be made available in the coming days through the Business Wales website and businesses can also contact the Business Wales helpline on 0300 060 3000.

The £2.5 million fund is in addition to support the Welsh Government will provide for local authorities to meet the costs of discretionary business rates relief due to flooding for up to three months where a number of business premises are affected in a concentrated location.

