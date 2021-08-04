£1m Investment & 50 New Jobs for New Cardiff Store

Home Bargains has invested approximately £1 million in its new store in Cardiff, which will be officially opened at 8.00 am on Saturday 7th August 2021.

As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, Home Bargains is creating 50 new jobs in the local community with its store on City Link Retail Park. In total, the store will employ 60 team members, including some staff and management who will be transferring from local stores.

It will also be donating £2,000 to local charity City Hospice, which provides palliative care to people with life-limiting and terminal illness, along with support and counselling services to patients and their families throughout the city. The only provider of home-based specialist palliative care in the capital, City Hospice provides care and compassion to 550 patients at any one time.

Neil Davies, Community Fundraiser for City Hospice, said:

“Thank you very much to the team at Home Bargains for their incredibly kind generous donation of £2,000. At a time when our fundraising has been challenging, this donation will help us continue to provide palliative and end-of-life care to our patients at a time when they need it most. We wish you every success in opening your new store”.

The new Cardiff store will join over 500 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Nigel Vaisey, the new Cardiff store manager, said:

“I started my Home Bargains journey 13 years ago and have been working in and around the Cardiff and Newport area throughout that time. So, it’s a huge honour to be opening our new Cardiff store this weekend alongside such a fantastic team, and something that I’m exceptionally proud of.”

The 19,526 sq ft store, which formerly housed Mothercare, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Nigel added:

“City Link Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

With more than five million customers each week, Home Bargains is one of the country’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.