£1bn Ambition to Boost North Wales Growth Laid Bare at Virtual Event

Ambitious plans to grow the North Wales’ economy through the £1bn Growth Deal were put under the spotlight at a virtual event to coincide with Wales Week in London last week.

The live streamed event was chaired by ITV broadcaster Carole Green, herself from Rhyl, and featured contributions from North Wales Growth Deal Portfolio Director Alwen Williams and Chair of the North Wales Economic Ambition Board Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn.

Also contributing were the programme managers in charge of the Growth Deal’s five investment areas, which cover energy, land and property, digital, innovation in high-value manufacturing, and agrifood and tourism.

Host Carole Green said: