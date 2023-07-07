17 Ministry of Defence Silver ERS Award Winners in Wales

We’re delighted to announce that an amazing 17 organisations in Wales have achieved the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2023.

The prestigious Defence Silver ERS Award recognises employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.

The 17 winners will be invited to receive their award at a special event in September.

Congratulations to:

Age Cymru Dyfed

APK Security Ltd

Bridgend County Borough Council

Cardiff Metropolitan University

Carmarthenshire County Council

Espanaro Ltd

Gwent Police

Health Education and Improvement Wales

Involve Recruitment

Neath Port Talbot Council

North Wales 4×4 Ltd

Regimental Cleaning Services Ltd

The Family Foundation

The Mentor Ring

Topwood Ltd

Valley Veterans

YourNorth Veteran Support CIC

Major General Marc Overton, Assistant Chief of Defence Staff (Reserves and Cadets) said:

“I would like to thank and congratulate the recipients of this year’s Employer Recognition Scheme Silver awards. A Silver award recognises the fantastic efforts of employers throughout the UK who have both elevated their commitments under the Armed Forces Covenant and provided actual benefits to the Armed Forces Community. “The winners should all be proud of their life-changing impact and fresh opportunities they are providing to our Reservists, veterans, and their families. The number of winners this year yet again shows that the Armed Forces family talent pool is also providing tangible business benefit.”

Under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, employers support Defence personnel and encourage others to do the same. The scheme has three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold for organisations that pledge, demonstrate and advocate support for Defence and the Armed Forces community.

To achieve Silver, organisations must proactively demonstrate that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruitment policies. They must also actively ensure their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards Defence people issues for Reservists, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Mr Tony Fish, the MOD’s Regional Employer Engagement Director for North Wales said:

“I am delighted that we can announce 17 Silver ERS 2023 award winners for Wales.”

2023 marks the tenth year of the award scheme.

To find out more about the ERS and how your organisation could support Defence personnel in the workplace through the Armed Forces Covenant contact:

Tony Fish, Regional Employer Engagement Director for North Wales, wa-ree[email protected] Mold Office. Tel: 01352 752782 Mob: 07508 193902.

Craig Middle, Regional Employer Engagement Director for South Wales, [email protected] .mod.uk Cardiff Office Tel: 02920 375 734 Mob: 07970 493086

To find out more about the Employer Recognition Scheme and how your business can benefit from supporting the Armed Forces Community visit here