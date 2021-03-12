£15m Investment in Transport for Wales Trains

Passengers using the Wales and Borders network will have access to more seats and improved trains from this month as part of a £15m investment by Transport for Wales.

The latest four-carriage Class 769 – offering greater capacity, more room and better accessibility – went into all-day service at the end of February and the first of the new-look Class 150s leaves TfW’s Canton depot this week ready for use across the Wales and Borders network.

They are part of a wider investment of more than £15m to provide customers with trains offering more seats, better accessibility and revamped interiors.

Ken Skates, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, said:

“Improving the quality of our trains was a big motivation behind the investment in our rail network we’ve made through Transport for Wales. “Helping more people use public transport not only requires convenient and reliable services, but also high-quality trains and stations that makes the rail network more attractive to use. It’s therefore really good news to see this progress being made.”

TfW will be introducing nine Class 769s trains in total, with two trains now in service every day and more to be added throughout the rest of 2021.

They will be used from Cardiff Central to Rhymney initially, stopping at number of towns along the route including Caerphilly, Ystrad Mynach and Bargoed. Use of Class 769 trains, known as Flex trains, will be extended to Penarth once further trains are in place later this year.

TfW is also carrying out major refurbishment work on their fleet of Class 150 Sprinter trains that run throughout the Wales and Borders network. The work will see all thirty-six of the two-car trains having their interior fully refurbished and modernised as well as being given new TfW livery on the exterior.

Seats will be re-covered and new signage will be installed for priority seats and wheelchair and bicycle spaces.

Alexia Course, Director of Transport Operations at TfW, added: