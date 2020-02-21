£135m Bypass on Schedule with Activity Set to Increase in Spring

Work is progressing well on the site of a multi-million pound road scheme.

The project team delivering the £135 million A487 Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass are working hard to ensure the project is on course for its opening in 2022.

Balfour Beatty and Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK joint venture were appointed by the Welsh Government to construct the carriageway to improve journey times, ease congestion and support the North Wales economy.

Elgan Ellis, roads lead, said: “Overall, progress has been good and work has continued over the winter on structures and key earthworks areas, and as spring approaches earthworks activities will increase again throughout the site.”

A new bridge is to be installed over the A4085 Waunfawr Road as part of the scheme, which has resulted in a road closure for all commuters – including pedestrians – between properties Bryn Eden and Plas Treflan.

The project team have recently communicated with local residents to advise that due to a change in ground conditions, the road is now expected to re-open to traffic at the end of June 2020. It had been initially scheduled to re-open in February.

Elgan added:

“The ground conditions found in the area were not as first envisaged, resulting in a more complex structure, and changing the proposed construction methodology of the bridge”. “Most significantly, the new design includes larger foundation slabs, which increase the amount of the existing road that requires removal to facilitate construction. This has led to the majority of the A4085 between Caernarfon and Caeathro being temporarily excavated for the duration of the build.

“The changes have meant that permanent reinstatement of the highway cannot be safely completed until the majority of the bridge structure is completed, which along with extended statutory undertaker closures has increased the duration the road closure is required.”

The overall project completion will be not be affected by this change and access to properties will be maintained for all residents during this time.

Elgan said:

“The scheme is still on course to finish on time, with the team looking forward to a busy and productive spring and summer.”

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group working in sectors including transportation, power and energy, and water.

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros is now being run by the second and third generations of the founding family, employs more than 350 people, and has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.

This is the latest joint venture between Balfour Beatty and Jones Bros with the duo having previously delivered on work at Wylfa Newydd power station as well as the Pen y Cymoedd wind farm in South Wales.