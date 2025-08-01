£12.16m Funding Confirmed for Historic Neath Port Talbot Bridge Project

A project to restore and reopen the historic Newbridge Road Bridge in Aberavon is set to go ahead after confirmation of £12,166,268 in UK Government funding.

Cllr Wyndham Griffiths, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Transport and Connectivity, said the Newbridge Active Travel Link and Dock Access initiative would improve walking and cycling connections in the area and create safer, more accessible routes.

The project not only involves the restoration of the Grade II listed bridge it will also see a shared pedestrian and cycle track built into the bridge’s carriageway and there will also be upgrades for Newbridge Road and Riverside Road.

Cllr Griffiths said:

“We welcome the confirmation of this allocation from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund which will tie in with regeneration work currently going on in Port Talbot’s Civic Square and will also improve access to the docks area. It is very much in keeping with our culture strategy and will involve improvements to dock access and active travel. “

The funding confirmation for the bridge project follows the announcement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves of total of £301 million for transport schemes across England and Wales from the Levelling Up Fund (LUF).

The proposed overall scheme will see the reopening and renewal of the bridge and redevelopment of the adjacent Dock Road as far as the roundabout linking Dock Road and Harbour Way.

The total estimated cost of the proposed project is £13.5 million, with £12,166,268 to come from UK Government and £1.35 million being matched by Neath Port Talbot Council.

UK Government Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood MP said:

“I am absolutely delighted to see more than £12 million in Government funding go towards such a fantastic project, which will see a historic local landmark restored to its former glory while creating new walking and cycling routes. “Investment for schemes such as this will ensure that every area of the UK can benefit from improved transport links to unlock jobs and grow the economy.”

Erected by the former Aberavon Corporation, the bridge was officially opened on October 29th, 1903, as a result of expansion at Port Talbot’s docks.

The bridge is listed by Cadw as “a finely detailed plate-girder bridge which is unusual at this date for carrying a strategic road rather than a railway. The association with the development of Port Talbot docks is of additional historic interest.”

The bases of original gas lampposts are still mounted on the bridge’s large, square stone piers.