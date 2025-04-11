£110m Boost for Local Authorities Across Wales to Improve Transport

The grants from the Welsh Government will fund projects that:

Improve the condition of local roads and address disruptions caused by severe weather

Pilot new bus services and upgrade bus journey times and waiting facilities

Create inclusive streets that make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle

Install more publicly available electric vehicle charging points

Create safer routes for children to travel to schools

Improve road safety

Projects set to benefit include the continuation of bus pilot schemes in Denbighshire and Gwynedd, including the T8 service and Sherpa’r Wyddfa, providing rural communities with better access to employment, services and facilities; £1.6 million for drainage and resurfacing work on the A483 Fabian Way in Neath Port Talbot to resolve frequent flooding issues on this key access road; safety improvements around Llanidloes schools in Powys, making it easier for children to walk, wheel or cycle to school; an expansion of the walking and cycling network in east Caerphilly to provide safer access to the town centre and railway station.

£6 million has also been made available for the Milford Haven Interchange, which will allow the start of building work to improve the existing Milford train station to create a new interchange for buses and taxis as well as better public realm spaces and active travel links.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: