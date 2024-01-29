100 Space Giveaway for ABP Newport Wales Half Marathon & 10K

Event organisers, Run 4 Wales, are gifting 100 free spaces in the ABP Newport Wales Half Marathon and 10K to help people improve their health and wellbeing.

The exciting festival of running will be returning to the city on Sunday 28th April and will include a new half marathon option for the first time, alongside the full marathon and 10K distances.

Run 4 Wales believes in the power of mass participation and the ability that events like the Newport Marathon have to improve the health and wellbeing of the nation by inspiring people to take up running and make positive life changes.

To celebrate the new expanded event, they are launching a new 100 Club initiative and donating 100 free places in the half marathon and 10K races to people who can use them as vehicle to improve their health and wellbeing.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, said:

“We’ve been putting on the 100 Club at the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon since 2015 which has encouraged so many more people to take up running who otherwise may not have participated. “We want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to get active, make healthy lifestyle changes and take part in our events, which is why we’re also bringing the 100 Club to Newport for our half marathon and 10K races. “We’re already working with a number of community groups and organisations, but we’re also encouraging local residents who may be able to benefit from the opportunity to apply.”

People are able to nominate themselves, someone they know or a group. They just need to give a short reason as to why they want to be part of the 100 Club. Anyone can apply, but the majority of successful applicants will be from would-be runners living or working within an NP postcode.

The chosen applicants will then be able to choose between a free 10K or half marathon space at the ABP Newport Wales event which takes place on Sunday 28th April.

However, those recruited to join the 100 Club must be at least 15 years of age on the day of the event to be able to attend and participate in the 10K and 17 years for the half marathon.

Alongside the free event space, membership of the 100 Club will include:

A bespoke training plan, to guide new runners through the process of training for a 10K or half marathon.

A Newport Marathon 100 Club technical t-shirt, to wear on race day and in training.

An invite to a training event in March, including a talk with a running expert, an opportunity to ask questions, participate in a guided training run and collect gifts and prizes from event partners.

A pre-event reception and VIP experience on race day.

Access to a closed digital support group, to engage with others taking part, ask for advice or share progress.

A free trial with run coaching app Coopah, which offers instant personalised and adaptable training plans, access to coaches and more.

To nominate yourself, someone else or a group, visit www.newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/100club.