£10 Million Further Support for Welsh Charities

The Moondance Foundation Covid-19 relief fund has earmarked an additional £10 million in 2021 to distribute to Welsh charities and organisations who are supporting those struggling as a direct result of Covid.

Diane Engelhardt, Chair of Moondance said,

“2020 has been a difficult year for so many people in Wales. When the pandemic hit, we immediately wanted to help and launched a Covid-19 Relief Fund. Since March 2020, we have donated £7.5 million to over 800 charities and organisations in Wales but there is still much to be done. “The impact of Covid-19 is set to continue well in 2021 as lockdowns continue, unemployment rises and the enormous task of protecting the population through vaccination is in a full-on race against the rise in coronavirus cases.”

Charities or organisations that are making a genuine and valuable contribution to those most affected by the pandemic should contact us.

Moondance Covid-19 Relief Fund: moondancefoundation.org.uk/c19fund

The Moondance Foundation set up in 2010, by former Admiral CEO and his wife, Henry and Diane Engelhardt, have in the last 10 years given away over £76 million to charitable causes.