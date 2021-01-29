Update on Holyhead Port Contingency Plan

Contingency plans put in place to protect the port and community of Holyhead will be modified gradually over the next month, following a period of review and the completion of a stacking site on Parc Cybi.

66 vehicles are now able to be stacked on Parc Cybi should it be required and a further 64 spaces will be ready by mid-February.

Work to scale back the temporary contraflow on the A55 will begin on 31 January, reducing by one junction so it runs from junctions 2 to 3. Over the next two to three weeks, if conditions do not change, it will be removed completely.

Original data from the UK Government forecast a turnaround rate of between 40% to 70% for HGVs which were not border ready. To date that rate has been at 10% or under, with the vast majority of freight having the correct paperwork.

Those HGVs turned away from the port have been managed effectively, using the systems in place.

