1 Billion Plays for North Wales Based Game Developer

North Wales Game Developer, FreeGames.org, has surpassed one billion total plays on games they have developed or published.

Since 2007 FreeGames.org (previously known as TheGameHomepage.com) has developed over a hundred web games. Some have spread virally and are featured on thousands of different websites. Company founder Gareth

Thomas comments:

“I started developing web games in 2007 as a hobby. I was a student at the time and did it for fun with the hope that one day it could become a successful business. Back then I was thrilled if my games achieved over a thousand plays. To reach a billion total plays now is a huge milestone and shows how far the business has come”

Well known titles by the developer include flash games Red Remover (150+ million plays) and SuperStacker 2 (250+ million plays).

“Over time we moved forward from using flash and now license and develop games using HTML5. This has many advantages including full support for mobile devices. As a result you can now play all of the games on FreeGames.org on your mobile phone or tablet as well as PC.”

Support for mobile devices has proven a smart move as the website has seen increasing demand for their web games by mobile phone users. Visits to FreeGames.org on smartphones has increased 900% in the last three years.

“Mobile phone users are realising that web games can offer a good alternative to apps. You don’t need to install any of our games to play them. Just visit FreeGames.org in your browser and tap a game to play it instantly. If you want to play a different game just tap back and choose another one.”

FreeGames.org features games for all ages and is particularly popular with adult casual gamers. You can play on desktop, tablet or mobile by clicking here: https://freegames.org/