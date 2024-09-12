£1.5m Boost For Projects in Valleys and Villages

Neath Port Talbot Council has awarded almost £1.5 million to a variety of projects which have created new businesses and new jobs.

This has been achieved through the creation of two capital grant funds – the Valleys and Villages Prosperity Fund, which was designed to drive sustainable, economic growth and enhance the quality of life in rural communities, along with the Community Facilities Improvement Fund, created to support important local assets that are leased from the council, including libraries, community centres and sports facilities.

The Valleys and Villages project, one of five ‘anchor’ projects funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and delivered by Neath Port Talbot Council, focuses on bridging the gap in grant funding for projects in valleys and villages, addressing key priorities including job creation, health and well-being, pride of place, and economic growth. Launched in 2023, the Valleys and Villages Prosperity Fund is currently funding 12 capital projects across Neath Port Talbot.

Among the funded projects are initiatives ranging from community hubs to renewable energy schemes, reflecting a commitment to environmental sustainability and community empowerment. Projects include the renovation of vacant buildings into affordable housing, the creation of green spaces, and infrastructure improvements to support local businesses and community groups. Some examples include:

Hwb Y Gors Community Hub and Community Garden (Green Infrastructure project), which will see the renovation of the formerly vacant, Cwmgors Primary School, into a zero-carbon community hub, providing a wide variety of services, activities and courses, with the old school playground transformed into a new green space, complete with habitat pond, green roofed garden huts, bug hotels, bike shelter, paths, and landscaping.

Croeso Day Nursery will deliver a sensitive renovation of the vacant Calfaria Chapel in Cwmgwrach, which is a building of local historical interest, converting it into a Welsh-medium daycare nursery, with energy efficient design, an outdoor play area and educational space. The new business will initially create five new jobs.

Plas Cilybebyll Micro-Hydro Scheme in Pontardawe, will see the installation of a renewable energy regeneration system on the River Clydach, involving the construction of a small powerhouse building which will convert mechanical energy into electricity. This will assist in reducing energy costs for the Plas Cilybebyll and Swansea Valley Holiday cottages sites, to work towards providing the community’s first net-zero events venue.

Skewen Residential Refurbishment Project, which has seen the renovation of a former commercial/shop building at St John’s Terrace, which has been vacant for nearly 20 years, into three separate flats to provide high quality and energy efficient housing.

Bryncoch Coffee Shop Renovation saw a complete refurbishment of a vacant commercial unit into a sustainable coffee shop, utilising energy efficient appliances, sourcing local materials and produce, contributing to the Zero Waste Wales movement, as well as installing bike racks, to encourage customers to use active travel routes to the shop. The brand new, dog friendly Red Hill Coffee Shop in Furzeland Drive opened its doors earlier this Summer, creating five new jobs in the process.

Railway Tavern Renovation is transforming a vacant, derelict public house in Tonna, into an artisan café, with two holiday let apartments to the first floor. The café will have a sustainable approach to business, using local products, sustainable materials and use low energy fittings and appliances. The new family business will create 10 new jobs.

Willow Springs Campsite will see the installation of a solar thermal hot water system at a campsite in Glyncorrwg in the Afan Valley. This will reduce heating and oil consumption by up to 80%, aiding in the campsite’s ambition to become a carbon negative, energy self-sufficient business.

Pontardawe RFC has been awarded funding to build a new extension, allowing them to expand club facilities, offering a wider range of events and activities to improve sustainability and enable wider community use.

Afan Valley Community Leisure (AVCL) in Cymmer, was awarded funding to upgrade the building infrastructure, which includes the construction of a small extension to provide additional services, improving environmental standards and the long-term sustainability of the swimming pool and space for the local community.

Tonna RFC has been awarded funding to create a new outdoor seating area which will be accessible to all, including wheelchairs and prams, with improved surfacing and seating for community use. This space will serve as a community hub, fostering local pride and belonging, with added benefits such as expanded play areas and improved biodiversity through planters. It will support various community events and enhance the club’s outdoor activities.

Trebanos RFC Pitch Improvements/Drainage Scheme project will see an intensive treatment cycle over the Summer of 2024, to bring the pitch back into full use for the 2025 season. This will save the club from paying to hire other facilities for training and matches, ensuring their sustainability within Trebanos for the long term.

In addition, the Community Facilities Improvement Fund (CFIF) was launched in April 2024 to support community and voluntary organisations that lease council owned buildings, playing fields, bowls pavilions and other assets, to carry out essential repairs and upgrade works to ensure the long-term sustainability of the services that they offer our communities. Some of the projects supported during Round 1 include:

Changing room and electrical upgrades at Croeserw AFC, improvements to the Walking and Cycling track at Seven Sisters Playing Fields, a replacement heating system at Glyncorrwg AFC. Access road improvements at Amman Valley Trotting Club, a new boiler and heat exchanger at Pontardawe Heritage Centre, fire safety and security upgrades at Neuadd Cwmllynfell Hall. Solar Panels for Afan Valley Community Fitness to reduce energy bills, along with heating and flooring upgrades at Cwmafan Community Engagement Centre. Further CFIF awards are expected to be made during the final Round 2 in September 2024.

Neath Port Talbot Councillor Jeremy Hurley, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, said:

“These two grant funds exemplify the commitment of Neath Port Talbot Council and the UK Government, to fostering inclusive growth and environmental sustainability, driving positive change in our valleys in villages. These projects are poised to make a tangible difference in the lives of residents and contribute to the long-term resilience and vitality of the Valleys and Villages of Neath Port Talbot.”

The Valleys and Villages Prosperity Fund and the Community Facilities Improvement Fund are administered by Neath Port Talbot Council and are funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Both grant funds are now closed to new applications.