Zip World ‘Could Be Catalyst for Tourism-Led Regeneration in South Wales Valleys’

Zip World at Tower Colliery could be the catalyst for regeneration based on tourism in the South Wales Valleys.

Founder Sean Taylor told the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) podcast that the business has “big plans” for the site, which was the oldest continually-working coal mine in the UK until 2008.

Around 700,000 visitors head to Zip World’s North Wales sites each year, and Sean said that he wants to see the same levels of visitor interest at their South Wales location in Aberdare.

In 2020 Zip World secured a £4.4 million repayable loan from CCR which accelerated the creation of the Zip World Tower adventure site at the iconic Tower Colliery. The loan was repaid early this year when Zip World secured a majority investment from direct equity investor Dolphin Capital.

In 2024, an independent report from North Wales Tourism revealed Zip World had contributed £941 million to the Welsh economy over the last decade. The business also achieved B Corp Certification, making it one of only 18 other adventure tourism B Corp-certified organisations worldwide.

Now Sean has spoken about his ambitions for Zip World at Tower Colliery to be the catalyst for a far wider regeneration which would capitalise on the connectivity offered by the Heads of the Valleys road, drawing visitors from along the M5 corridor and encouraging more people to spend time – and money – in the Northern Valleys.

The site currently employs around 80 people, with plans to expand the offer further to include accommodation and indoor attractions. Sean said the long-term aim is to create a year-round destination that helps retain local talent and supports the wider community.

“I want local young people to have the opportunity to stay where they live, earn a decent wage, and build a future,” he said. “If Zip World and Tower Colliery can help with that, then that’s what we want to do.”

The Zip World Tower project is an example of CCR’s wider placemaking strategy, with a focus on investing in post-industrial sites in a way that benefits local communities while unlocking economic potential.

Councillor Anthony Hunt, Leader of Torfaen County Borough Council and Vice Chair of CCR, said:

“We’re not trying to bring back the past – we want to build a better future. Taking a site with such iconic history and transforming it into something for the next generation is hugely important.”

Anthony said CCR views its role as a catalyst, working with ambitious businesses that are already rooted in Wales to help them grow.

“It’s not just about direct jobs,” he added. “There are wider benefits to the local supply chain and visitor economy too.”

CCR Chief Executive Kellie Beirne described Zip World Tower as a strong example of the organisation’s evergreen investment model, where loans and investments generate returns that can be reinvested in future projects.

“The money we get back goes into the pot to support the next opportunity,” she said. “That reinvestment model is a central part of how we operate, and it helps us build long-term resilience in the regional economy.”

Kellie said CCR’s approach is about enabling growth not just through direct business support but also by strengthening the infrastructure around it – from digital connectivity and energy supply to accommodation and integrated ticketing. She confirmed that discussions are under way with hotel operators and tourism partners to help strengthen the area’s wider visitor offer.

CCR’s £50 million Northern Valleys initiative, developed in partnership with the Welsh Government, aims to support additional regeneration activity across the Heads of the Valleys corridor, capitalising on and bringing together key assets such as Big Pit, BikePark Wales and the World Heritage landscape around Blaenavon.

Kellie said the ambition now is to build on what’s already in place.

“The region has huge potential,” she said. “Our role is to bring the right partners together and ensure that investment continues to flow into the places where it can have the greatest long-term impact.”

Listen to the Cardiff Capital Region podcast episode Place-Making and Regeneration here.