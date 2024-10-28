Young Scientists Win University Awards

Young scientists from Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw have won two university science awards.

Year 11 pupils Gwenan Dickenson, Rhys Matthias, Lowri Harrington and Owen Spinks were presented with a commemorative award last month for one of their entries in the Cambridge University Homerton College Biology Challenge.

They came 10th out of 500 schools overall after completing six-monthly scientific challenges.

Two weeks later, Gwenan, Rhys, Lowri and Cody Watkins won the Cardiff University Her Gwyddorau Bywyd / Life Science Challenge award.

The team made it to the quarter finals after successfully answering 100 questions.

They then took part in two quiz rounds to make it to the finals at Cardiff University Medical School on Friday 13 September when they were crowned national winners.

Carys Jenkins, Assistant Headteacher, said:

“We’re very proud of our students’ recent achievements. They have developed their analytical and logical thinking skills as well as their ability to look at problems objectively. “In addition, due to their diligent revision and meticulous study, they are becoming assured and knowledgeable scientists. Many thanks to the Cambridge University, Homerton College and the Life Science Challenge award at Cardiff University for providing these exciting opportunities.”

Cllr Richard Clark, Executive Member for Children, Families and Education, added:

“This is an impressive achievement, particularly considering the pupils from Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw were up against older students from other schools. “This team is a great example of how our schools are supporting pupils to succeed and thrive which is one of our key County Plan well-being objectives – llongyfarchiadau!”

