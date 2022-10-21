Young Professional Networking Group Launched in Cardiff

Cardiff Young Professionals is a fast-growing networking group connecting the next generation of young professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners to peers in other businesses.

The group is aimed at young professionals looking to grow their business network. It provides an opportunity for young people to work together, build connections and create opportunities for future employment and business endeavours.

The group's launch event was held at Laguna Kitchen & Bar in Cardiff earlier this month with over 75 confirmed attendee tickets sold. The event was hosted by Lewis Turner, who is the founder of Cardiff Young Professionals and is passionate about helping other young professionals succeed and develop.

“The last two years have been incredibly difficult for us all. I have recognised many have struggled to meet new people as there isn’t a community that organises great regular events for young professionals in Cardiff. My aim is to promote the young professionals in businesses in order for them to gain the recognition they need to grow.”

said Lewis Turner, Founder.

The next young professional event has been announced to take place at Par59 in Cardiff on Thursday 3rd November 2022. Attendees will engage in an icebreaker game of mini-golf with other professionals to socialise and form meaningful relationships. There are no restrictions or joining requirements apart from classing yourself as a young professional.

“During these events, young professionals will gain confidence and build business connections while socialising within the network. This will eventually result in developing long-lasting relationships with peers from across multiple industries.”

Concluded Lewis Turner.

For more information about Cardiff Young Professionals and how it can help you Network, Connect & Grow with other like-minded individuals in a relaxed, friendly and non-pressured environment. Please follow the group’s LinkedIn, Facebook & Instagram social media pages @cardiffyoungprofessionals to keep up to date.