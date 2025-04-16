Ynys Môn ‘Should be Proud of its Inspiring Age-Friendly Journey’

The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales visited Ynys Môn to discover what makes it an Age-Friendly community.

The Island was accepted as an official member of the World Health Organisation’s Global Network of Age-Friendly Communities in July 2023.

Anglesey Council and its partners welcomed Rhian Bowen-Davies as part of a week-long fact-finding visit to the Island. The Commissioner visited communities across Ynys Môn, engaging directly with older residents to hear about their experiences and learn how local services and groups are supporting people to live and age well.

She also met key council officers and elected members, before witnessing the range of initiatives that have helped create an Age-Friendly Anglesey.

Rhian Bowen-Davies took part in a range of community-led initiatives that reflect the island’s commitment to helping older people stay active, connected, and independent. These included a 60+ Pickleball class at Canolfan Beaumaris, the Nifty60s group in Holyhead, and a thriving IT skills class in Benllech delivered by tutors from Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

She also met members of several age-friendly organisations and groups such as Mencap Môn, Caffi Siop Mechell, Canolfan Glanhwfa’s Walking Group, and residents at Hafan Cefni.

Rhian Bowen-Davies, the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, said:

“The visit to Anglesey enabled me to see first-hand how individuals, communities, and services are working together to make Ynys Môn truly Age-Friendly. The vital role of volunteers across the island—many of whom are older people—cannot be overstated, as they provide invaluable opportunities for communities to benefit from information, support, and essential services. “Ynys Môn should be incredibly proud of its achievements to date, and I look forward to supporting them as this inspiring journey continues.”

Anglesey Council’s Age-Friendly Champion, Councillor Gwilym Jones, added:

“I’d like to thank the Commissioner for visiting Anglesey to witness first-hand the work being done to ensure we maintain and build on our official ‘Age-Friendly’ status. “We’re committed to supporting people to remain as independent as possible in our communities, and I’m glad the commissioner recognised the opportunities and services that are available to older people here on Anglesey.”

Sioned Young, Anglesey’s Age Friendly Communities Development Officer, said: