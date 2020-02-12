Year of Growth for Verde Corporate Finance

Specialist corporate finance advisory firm Verde Corporate Finance has announced another successful year in 2019 following revenue growth of more than 50% and transaction values in excess of £50m in the period.

The team at Verde worked successfully on several of the regions highest profile transactions including the management buy-out of leading creative agency S3 Advertising , the acquisition of Morris Minor restoration business Charles Ware and numerous funding projects. The Verde Corporate Finance team has grown into a team of nine as at the close of 2019. The team consists of qualified accountants with Big 4 backgrounds and credentials, alongside graduates with high scoring and relevant degrees.

During 2019 the team made the high profile appointment of Mike Fenwick, into the role of Associate Director, hired to meet the growing demand of the company.

Mike works alongside the senior team of Craig Blackmore and Nigel Greenaway and is a Chartered Accountant with 30 years’ experience including roles at PWC and the corporate finance team at Baldwins (previously Broomfield Alexander). The appointment further develops the depth of knowledge and experience at Verde Corporate Finance plus adds Mike’s specialist skillset in providing advice on companies seeking grant funding in Wales.

More recently, Verde Corporate Finance hired Graduate, Shannon Cook, as Junior Financial Analyst. Shannon recently graduated from Cardiff Metropolitan University in Business and Management in Finance.

Verde Corporate Finance is part of the GS Verde Group, a multidiscipline corporate finance advisory Group which also includes law firm Greenaway Scott and patent attorney business Alchemie IP. The Group offers an integrated legal and financial advisory offering on corporate transactions which is unique in Wales.

Verde is able to provide strategic financial advice on corporate finance transactions, restructures, equity and debt finance and grant finance. The integrated Group offering broadens the services further to include corporate legal services on transactional matters, alongside contract and real estate advice.

Craig Blackmore, Director of Verde Corporate Finance said

“we have had an exciting 2019 and seen a high demand for our advisory services, which we are pleased to say has translated into the completion of a number of successful transactions. We are looking forward to 2020 with confidence”

Nigel Greenaway, director of Verde Corporate Finance and CEO of the wider GS Verde Group said

“Verde has grown well in 2019 and the talent pool at the team is now the strongest it has ever been. The team at Verde dovetails well with our legal team at Greenaway Scott and the integration of skills and services has found a real niche spot in the market”.

The pipeline for Verde Corporate Finance looks strong as it enters 2020 and so a year of further growth for the team is expected.