Xplore! Secures Major Investment for Phase One of Redevelopment Project

Xplore! Science Discovery Centre has secured £700,000 funding to launch Phase One of its redevelopment project, Xplore! 2.0.

The first phase will introduce a new, immersive planetarium experience at the heart of the centre.

As an educational charity, Xplore! is dedicated to engaging and inspiring people through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths). Open to both schools and the public, the centre currently features over 85 interactive exhibits, a live science show, and more than 40 educational workshops tailored for school visits.

With support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), Phase One of the redevelopment has been approved. It will bring a fixed 30-seat planetarium, which will be available for school groups, community organisations, and families.

Over the past 18 months, Xplore! has worked to bring the vision of Xplore! 2.0 to life. As part of this process, the team actively engaged the public and local community, inviting them to shape the future of the centre. In a recent survey, 94% of respondents expressed a strong desire for a planetarium. It was widely described as a “wow” experience—one that would transform the visitor offering.

Scot Owen, Centre Manager at Xplore!, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to see the first phase of Xplore! 2.0 come to life, especially knowing it’s been shaped by our visitors and community. The planetarium was the clear favourite in our public consultation, and we’re excited to deliver something that will spark wonder, curiosity, and imagination for years to come. This is just the beginning of a bold new chapter for Xplore.”

Future phases of the Xplore! 2.0 redevelopment are set to further transform the centre, subject to securing additional funding. These plans include the introduction of an illusions zone, a dynamic water play area, a purpose-built conferencing suite, a dedicated space for children under seven, and innovative maker spaces designed to encourage creativity and hands-on learning.

Dr Rosie Cane, Cluster Development Manager at Space Wales, said:

“We are delighted that Xplore! has secured funding for the first phase of their redevelopment project. The development of a new, immersive planetarium in Wrexham will help to spark curiosity in people of all ages – both locally and across the nation. We are confident that this exciting development will also help to inspire the next generation to explore careers in the space sector in Wales, supporting its continued growth and long-term success.”

The new fixed planetarium will launch in February of 2026, specifically in Astronomy week. Launch week will be aimed at all throughout the week including the public, community groups, schools and uniformed groups.