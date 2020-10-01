Xplore! Reopening Still Going Ahead on Saturday – But Only for Wrexham Residents

The re-opening of a popular science discovery centre is going ahead as planned this Saturday – but only to residents living in Wrexham county.

Xplore!, formerly Techniquest Glyndŵr, is adjusting to local lockdown measures being introduced on Thursday at 6pm by only allowing people in the borough to attend.

It is unveiling more than 100 new exhibits at its new facility on Henblas Street in the town centre following its relocation from Wrexham Glyndŵr University.

The science discovery centre has run multiple test days in the last three weeks to ensure health and safety measures to minimise the risk of spreading the virus are in place.

In addition to a deep clean every morning and further sanitisation in the middle of the day, guests can book tickets online to avoid queues and hygiene facilities and hand sanitising stations are widely available to use before and after engaging with the interactive displays.

Although disappointed that residents from neighbouring counties will not able to attend the reopening, centre manager Scot Owen is excited to finally throw open the doors.

“We were originally due to open in May but had to place it on hold due to COVID-19,” he said. “The team have worked incredibly hard in the last few months to get Xplore! ready for the public, and I’m pleased we are still able to go ahead, albeit with a slightly altered approach. “The health and safety of our employees and guests is our number one priority and our testing days and measures implemented will help to reassure everyone in attendance that all precautions have been taken. “Historically, we have regular visitors from all counties in North Wales, the north west of England and Shropshire, and we look forward to welcoming them to our new facility as soon as local lockdowns allow.”

The new larger venue provides visitors with more interactive exhibits to experience and also features a bigger gift shop as well as a café, which will stock local Welsh produce.

Scot added:

“In 2019, we delivered close to 203,000 hours of science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) activities and we’re excited to be able to connect with families again.”

The multi-million pound project has been made possible through the support of the Inspiring Science Fund – a partnership between UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Wellcome, the Targeted Regeneration Investment programme – a partnership between Welsh Government and Wrexham County Borough Council, and Wrexham Glyndŵr University.

If you live in the county of Wrexham and would like to book a place, visit https://bit.ly/2S9VO2e