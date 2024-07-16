Xeinadin Acquires Bridgend-Based Clay Shaw Thomas

Xeinadin, one of the leading professional services firms in the UK and Ireland, has announced the acquisition of Clay Shaw Thomas.

This marks the 24th announcement of expansion in the past two years and follows the acquisition of fellow Bridgend-based accountancy practice, Graham Paul, in December 2022.

Established more than 70 years ago, Clay Shaw Thomas is a family run business with one office in Bridgend. The firm’s client base is diverse, ranging from small owner-managed businesses to large SMEs. The firm specialises in all aspects of general practice including accounting and tax compliance and business advisory.

This move will not only see Xeinadin increase its service offering to clients but also cement its position as one of the leading advisory firms in Wales. Xeinadin is a multi-disciplinary business advisory and accountancy firm operating across more than 135 locations with more than 2,000 employees in the UK and Ireland.

Derry Crowley, CEO of Xeinadin, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Gwyn, Karen and the team at Clay Shaw Thomas to the Xeinadin family. The firm has a 70-year history of delivering outstanding work for local businesses in South Wales and beyond, so the merger was an easy choice and one that will bolster our presence in the region.”

Karen Best, Tax Director at Clay Shaw Thomas, added:

“We are excited to be collaborating with a business whose culture and ethics are very much aligned to ours; the Xeinadin passion to deliver service excellence at a fair price to our clients whilst preserving the culture and personal service offering of a local trusted advisor was without doubt the appeal for us in this collaboration.”

Clay Shaw Thomas’ team of 17-strong team of qualified accountants and two directors will rebrand to Xeinadin under the continued leadership of the company’s Directors Gwyn Williams and Karen Best.