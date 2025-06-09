Wynne Construction Secures Multi-Million-Pound Contracts with Welsh Housing Association

A Denbighshire-based construction firm has been awarded a duo of design and build contracts totalling more than £20 million by North Wales’ largest housing association.

Wynne Construction began building a new 47-home social housing complex on Berse Road, Wrexham, in March following its appointment from Adra.

With a scheduled completion date of autumn 2026, the £9 million development will consist of apartments and a mixture of two, three, and four-bedroom homes that are available to rent.

The contractor is also set to build 49 social houses on Abergele Road, Bodelwyddan, a stone’s throw away from its headquarters.

Work is expected to start this summer and finish in spring 2027, with the design phase of the £11 million project already underway.

Wynne Construction commercial director Simon Moreton said:

“We have previously worked on behalf of Adra on major builds including Plas Penhros and Pen Y Ffridd, so I’m looking forward to continuing our positive relationship. “As usual, we will engage with local suppliers to not only provide the necessary materials, but to boost the region’s economy.”

Wynne Construction quantity surveyor Corey Jones said:

“With around 80 to 100 people expected to work on each site at peak times, both developments will have a busy environment, but thanks to our experienced and skilled team members, I’m confident we will deliver quality results. “In addition, we aim to give back to the community by welcoming apprentices and work experience students on site to give them real insight into the construction industry.”

Huw Evans, Adra’s Head of Development, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Wynne Construction on these two exciting new developments. “We have a strong track record of working in partnership with the company to build new homes across North Wales. There is an increasing demand for quality, affordable homes that people can be proud of and we have made a firm commitment in our Corporate Plan to continue with our ambitious development programme. “We look forward to see the work progressing on the Berse Road site and the works getting underway at Bodelwyddan.

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, social housing, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

The company is also on the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), Pagabo’s Medium Works Framework, the South-East and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3) and the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework (SSWRCF).