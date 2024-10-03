Wrightwood Investments Takes Minority Shareholding in Hospitality Firm

A hospitality collection which includes the Small Luxury Hotels ‘Hotel of the Year’ Grove Narberth has announced that global private equity firm, Wrightwood Investments, has taken a minority shareholding.

Seren said the partnership marked an ‘exciting new chapter as it continues to drive future growth and enhance guest experiences, while solidifying its reputation for creating premier destinations that consistently offer the highest levels of hospitality throughout Wales’.

The investment will enable Seren to complete the full refurbishment of its recently purchased Penmaenuchaf hotel in the Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park in shorter timeframes, whilst improving its ability to both further develop its existing venues and pursue exciting opportunities in new locations.

Wrightwood Investments brings years of experience of nurturing high-quality brands and businesses, with a focus on long-term growth and sustainable value creation. This minority shareholding in the Seren Collection reflects Wrightwood’s commitment to supporting Welsh businesses that align with its ethos of delivering exceptional experiences and fostering strong local connections.

Wrightwood Founder and Director Henry Engelhardt said:

“Seren’s brilliant portfolio of hotels and restaurants, highlighting the best of Welsh culture and hospitality, makes this an exciting partnership. The collection is all about promoting the best Wales has to offer to the world and we look forward to helping them grow and prosper, bringing great Welsh experiences to travellers from around the globe.”

Neil Kedward, Seren Founder and Chief Executive added: