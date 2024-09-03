Wrexham Lager Back in Australia, Over 100 Years Since it First Landed

The Wrexham Lager Beer Co, the oldest lager brewery in Great Britain, has announced the brand has launched in Australia this month and will be distributed nationwide through Endeavour Group’s Dan Murphy’s.

The multi-award-winning brewer has launched exclusively with the flagship retailer and this latest deal is a significant step for the brand on its path to international expansion.

The Wrexham Lager Beer Co has secured long-term order agreements with Dan Murphy’s through Hawkesbury Brewing Co, supported by a string of in store and online promotion programmes to follow in the coming weeks – including front of store displays and out of category space.

Wrexham Lager will be sold in all 270 Dan Murphy retail stores and available to buy online. Its listings include the Wrexham Lager 330ml bottle 6x packs and Wrexham Lager 330ml bottle 24x packs. The Wrexham Lager Beer Co is incredibly dedicated to consistently producing the very finest lager and everything from the field ingredients to the glass is carefully selected to make sure the products are the highest standard.

The Wrexham Lager Beer Co has historical newspaper clippings of its original entry into the Australian market, dating back as far as 1884. At the time, a reporter for The Armidale Express in the state of New South Wales highlighted the brand’s Pilsener as “…a beautiful pale colour, light and pleasant to the palate, and effervescing like good champagne, as a dinner beverage it is unsurpassed’. It was also pronounced to be ‘better than the lager beer used in Germany’ at the annual conference of German brewers in Australia.

As the family run business continues to build on its UK and international routes to market, CEO of The Wrexham Lager Beer Co James Wright, said:

“The team are incredibly proud to have launched in Australia. Securing a partnership with Australia’s largest alcohol retail and pub group is a huge achievement – this listing is highly coveted by all brands, so national distribution from launch is recognition of the belief they have in Wrexham Lager. “The Wrexham Lager Beer Co is built on 140 years of heritage and history and in the early 1900s, it was exported across the world. Real provenance can be traced back to the first Wrexham Lager in Australia, India, and Africa. It’s fantastic we can be bringing this back over a century later. “The Wrexham Lager Beer Co’s presence in Australia marks an important step for the business and we’re only just getting started on our international expansion journey.”

Wrexham has had a global spotlight on the city since the launch of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ on Disney+, and this has helped deliver incremental growth for the business. Recently the business has secured listings with leading importers in the Scandinavian markets and in the UK, the brand has relaunched its premium Wrexham Lager Pilsner and welcomed it back to its lager and export portfolio.