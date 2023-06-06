Wrexham Enterprise Hub Closes its Doors After Five Years of Supporting Local Business

The Wrexham Enterprise Hub will close its doors after five years of supporting local businesses on 16th June.

The Hub was operated by Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq) on behalf of Business Wales through the Welsh Government and the European Union Regional Development Fund. This funding and contract ended on 31 May.

While support for physical hubs does not form part of the Business Wales service going forward, advice and support can be accessed through the service for entrepreneurs and businesses based in Wrexham and across Wales.

The Hub on Queens Square was officially opened by Ken Skates in May 2018, and was the pilot for further Enterprise Hubs across Wales which have gone on to help thousands of people start and grow businesses, create jobs and support their local economies.

To date, the Wrexham Enterprise Hub has supported more than 4,000 participants, enabled over 130 local businesses to start and grow, including LOVE Wrexham, TLC Nursing, and Toddle, which featured as one of the ‘best-ever pitches’ on BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

CEO of TownSq, Gareth Jones, said: