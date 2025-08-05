Wrexham AFC Unveils New Third Kit Honouring Welsh Heritage in Patagonia

Wrexham AFC has unveiled a 2025/26 third kit which pays tribute to the Welsh community in Patagonia on the 160th anniversary of the first settlers' arrival.

Inspired by the flag of Y Wladfa, the Welsh settlement in Argentina, the new design aims to celebrate the cultural ties between Wales and Patagonia, which is home to the largest Welsh-speaking community outside of Wales.

The kit launch is accompanied by a new short film from Wrexham AFC and United, featuring two choirs — one perched on a cliff in Wales, the other in Patagonia — singing Yma o Hyd.

The collaboration draws inspiration from United’s REUNITED documentary, featured in Welcome to Wrexham Season 3. The film followed Patagonians with Welsh heritage as they travelled to Wrexham for the first time.

“This new third kit is a powerful tribute to our shared heritage with the Welsh community in Patagonia,” said Wrexham AFC CEO Michael Williamson. “Through its celebration of Y Wladfa, it honours a 160-year bond rooted in resilience, identity, and pride – all values that continue to shape Wrexham AFC today. As we look to the future, we remain deeply connected to our past.”

Based on the colours of the Patagonia flag, the new shirt features dragon outlines within the blue Argentinian stripes, a Welsh dragon on the nape and the words “Don’t forget where you came from” on an internal tape around the hem.

The collar of the shirt is a white crew neck edged in red, as are the sleeve cuffs. The front features the Macron Hero and Wrexham AFC crest, both applied in heat-transferred silicone, and the United logo across the middle. Sleeve sponsors HP and back-of-shirt sponsors Meta Quest are also featured.

The third kit is completed by white shorts with light blue stripes along the thigh edges and red details, and by socks featuring horizontal light blue and white bands, finished with a white top edge and a central red horizontal stripe.