Wrexham AFC Signs for New 17,000 sq ft Retail Hub

Wrexham AFC has signed for a 17,000 sq ft unit in Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre in Wrexham.

International real estate advisor Savills, acting on behalf of EEH Ventures and Adynaton Asset Management, completed the deal with the world's third oldest professional football club.

This will be Wrexham AFC’s main club shop, serving both fans and followers of the acclaimed series “Welcome to Wrexham”, which documents the rise of the club following its 2021 purchase by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Plans for the shop include a space reserved for fans and local community, as well as the installation of a content creation area.

Following a successful pop-up store in November, Wrexham AFC will join the flurry of activity that has taken place in Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre over the past 12 months. New neighbouring tenants include Airhop, Footasylum, Nouveau Restaurant + Bar, Foundry Gym, M1 Nails, Cwtch Ceramic Café, Geek Barbers and Geek Cabin.

Adam Sanderson, Surveyor at Savills, said:

“This deal not only marks a major milestone for Wrexham AFC, which is growing at a phenomenal rate both on and off the pitch, but also for Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre. The shopping centre is seeing increased appetite from a diverse mix of occupiers, further reinforcing its position as North Wales’s premier shopping and leisure destination.”

Kevin Adler, Business Development and Acquisitions at EEH Ventures, added: