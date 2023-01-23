World’s Largest Escape Game to be Unveiled at South Wales Zoo

Plantasia Tropical Zoo, managed by leisure operator Parkwood Leisure, is set to launch Jungle Escape, the world’s biggest and most unique 60 minute Escape Game.

The South Wales zoo has partnered with ‘The Escape Game’ Swansea to develop this new and exciting experience.

The Escape Game is a Play an in-real-life (IRL) escape room company operating in Llansamlet and the USA.

They have partnered with Plantasia to develop what they see as “the most unique escape game out there”, in which participants will need to find clues, solve puzzles, and complete challenges, to escape the jungle itself.

Always looking to develop new and innovative ideas, Plantasia wanted to provide an experience available in the evenings, in addition to their daytime zoo visits.

Jungle Escape has been designed to appeal to the general public as well as bolster the zoo’s offering of corporate experiences, adding to the room hire and team-building days currently on offer.

With 60 minutes on the clock, participants of Jungle Escape will need to navigate their way through the rainforest zoo and be aware of the more dangerous inhabitants, such as crocodiles, tarantulas, and leopard cats!

They’ll also need to find clues, solve puzzles and complete challenges, all whilst avoiding the dangers of the jungle itself in order to escape.

Jungle Escape will be an exclusive game, operating on limited evenings when the day operation finishes. Suitable for participants aged 12+, in groups of 2-8, the escape experience is perfect for friends, family, team building, and special occasions. Its engaging, fun and immersive challenges certainly provide an ‘escape’ from reality.

The game will be offered to escape room enthusiasts, and anyone looking for new and unique experiences. From only £18 per person, people will be able to take part in the game from Friday 3rd February.

Glen Hall, Managing Director at Parkwood Leisure said:

“To bolster our educational and conservation objectives, we constantly strive for new and innovative experiences for guests that visit Plantasia. We are confident this new experience will be a great addition to the business, and we are proud to boast it will be the biggest of its kind in the world. Following successful trials, we look forward to welcoming groups from February 2023.”

Plantasia is run by Parkwood Leisure on behalf of Swansea Council.

Council cabinet member Robert Francis-Davies said: