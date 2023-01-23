SME Exporters Revealed UK Overseas Trade Continues to Languish

A survey of more than 2,300 UK SME exporters has revealed UK overseas trade continues to languish as the global economy heads into another difficult year.

The British Chamber of Commerce’s (BCC) quarterly Trade Confidence Outlook for Q4 2022 showed that the squeeze on SME exporters’ operating margins remains. Three main cost pressures continue to dominate as utilities, labour costs and raw materials are again the biggest concerns cited by exporters.

More UK SME exporters are continuing to report falling export sales (27%) than are reporting an increase (26%). In Wales, the figures are even more stark as a third of businesses (33%) reported falling export sales compared to 26% who have seen an increase in custom and bookings. A third of Welsh exporters also expect export sales to decrease in the current quarter.

Just over a third of UK SME exporters (36%) expect to see increased profitability in the next 12 months, while an almost equal number (35%) expect a decrease. Almost 40% of business in Wales expect profitability to decrease over the next year but around 60% of businesses are more optimistic that profitability will increase or remain constant.

Paul Slevin, Executive Chair of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: