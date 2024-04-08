World’s Biggest Culinary Event is the Boost We Need

Wales will play host to the world’s biggest culinary event in 2026 – and the lead-up could provide a welcome boost to the hospitality and food and drink industries.

That’s the view of Arwyn Watkins OBE, President of the Culinary Association of Wales, which worked with partners ICC Wales, the Celtic Manor Resort and the Welsh Government to secure the prestigious Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026. It will be the first time the event has ever been held in the UK.

The theme of the congress will be ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’, with a focus on how the event benefits future generations.

Business News Wales editor Gemma Casey spoke to Arwyn about the opportunities for Welsh businesses at the event, as well as at this autumn’s Congress and Expo in Singapore, during which the ‘congress bell’ will be handed to Wales.