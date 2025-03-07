Working Wales Helps Swansea Woman Launch New Career in Tech

Careers guidance from Working Wales helped Katherine Hooper find a fresh start in technology after an unexpected redundancy.

Katherine, from Swansea, had spent nearly nine years working as a researcher on renewable energy projects at a university before being made redundant in 2023.

Uncertain about her next steps, she began researching career options online and discovered Working Wales. She booked a meeting with a careers adviser, Lindsey Roberts.

Katherine said:

“I was quite nervous, but Lindsey was very supportive. She helped me take a step back to evaluate my options.”

A career quiz and in-depth discussions with Lindsey revealed that technology could be a great fit for Katherine’s skills.

Encouraged by this, Katherine began learning to code on her own. Lindsey also suggested she attend a ‘Women in Tech’ event at the DVLA to gain insight into the industry.

Katherine recalled:

“I was nervous at first, but it turned out to be an eye-opening experience. I learned about software development and discovered opportunities I hadn’t considered before.”

At the event, Katherine found out about a coding bootcamp called Code First Girls. She enrolled in the course, gaining the technical skills needed to transition into a new career. By the end of 2023, she was ready to apply for software development roles.

Despite facing job rejections, Katherine remained determined. Lindsey introduced her to Aaron Jenkins, an employability coach at Working Wales, who helped her prepare for interviews at the DVLA.

Katherine said:

“The feedback I received after my first interview was invaluable. I didn’t get the job at first, but it helped me prepare for the second interview—which I got.”

In 2024, Katherine started her new role as a software development engineer in test at the DVLA. She said:

“It’s amazing to be doing something I genuinely enjoy. Sometimes I have to remind myself not to overwork because I’m so passionate about it.”

Katherine encouraged others facing redundancy to seek support:

“Don’t give up. Keep chipping away at it, even when it feels like you’re not making progress. Use all the resources available to you and believe in your ability to adapt and grow.”

Working Wales is delivered by Careers Wales and funded by the Welsh Government to provide careers guidance and employability support for those aged 16 and above.