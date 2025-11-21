Working Denbighshire Launches ‘Work Works’ Campaign to Support People into Employment

Working Denbighshire, a service run by Denbighshire Council, has launched a new campaign – Work Works, to help residents take their first steps into work or return after time away, with free, tailored support.

Working Denbighshire aims to show how work can transform lives, especially for those who are economically inactive due to long-term health conditions, disabilities or caring responsibilities, by offering personal, social, and emotional benefits.

At the heart of the message is the understanding that employment is a way to boost health, confidence and wellbeing, and thanks to local employers working with Denbighshire County Council, more supportive and inclusive workplaces are being created to help local residents thrive. The campaign is part of a wider effort to make employment more inclusive and accessible across Denbighshire.

Dru, a successful participant from Working Denbighshire, says:

“My advisor helped me grow my confidence, and it’s been more helpful now I can put myself out there … In the beginning, I was a nervous wreck and eventually I came out my shell. With Working Denbighshire by my side, I’m ready to go … [work] is just part of my routine now and I can’t wait for it to happen every day.”

Working Denbighshire offers one-to-one support to overcome challenges people may face when entering work. and provides support throughout the entire journey, from job searches and CV writing to interview preparation and in-employment guidance.