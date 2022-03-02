40% of Temps Work for at Least Three Employers a Month in Search of Flexibility

40% of Temps Work for at Least Three Employers a Month in Search of Flexibility

Two-fifths (40%) of temporary staff are working for at least three employers in a standard month, as they prioritise having the flexibility to fit work around their schedule, according to new research by Indeed Flex, the online marketplace for flexible workers.

Indeed Flex’s survey of nearly 4,000 temporary workers found that having the flexibility to schedule work around their personal commitments was a critical factor that temps take into account when choosing where to work – alongside both the pay rate and job’s location.

The number of temporary workers using the Flex platform has risen by 104% compared with this time last year, in part due to the re-opening of the economy, while many have also been drawn by the freedom to choose – both their working hours and the days they work – that temping offers.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) of those surveyed said fitting work around their schedule and life demands, such as education, childcare, hobbies or their own business, was the aspect they enjoyed most about flexible work. Another fifth (18%) said learning new skills was their favourite aspect of temporary work, and 16% said they most relished the chance to work with a lot of different people.

13% of workers said variety – in the form of being able to work in different roles – was what they enjoyed most, while 8% said it was being able to supplement their income.

In a standard month, two-fifths (40%) of temps work for at least three employers, with just over third (34%) working for two.

More than half (55%) of temporary workers work 16 hours or more a week, with a third (34%) working 16-20 hours.

Temporary workers are highly attentive at work, with 80% saying they are always or often engaged by what they do.

Novo Constare, COO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex, said: