Distillery Expands Team With Appointment of Sales and Export Manager

Award-winning Welsh distillery In the Welsh Wind has recently appointed a dedicated sales and export manager to its team.

Dan Jones joins the company, based at Tanygroes, near Cardigan, from Daioni Organic where he has spent the last 10 years successfully growing retail and wholesale accounts in the UK and expanding their business into export markets in the Middle East and Asia.

“I'm delighted to be joining the In the Welsh Wind team and being part of their exciting journey as we look to launch the brand into the UK and global markets,” he said. “2022 will be a defining year for the company as we build a platform for future success.”

Distillery co-founder and director Ellen Wakelam said:

“We’re excited that Dan has joined In the Welsh Wind. Our sales have grown organically over the last four years since we began trading and we’re now ready to take a more targeted approach so that as many people as possible can enjoy the premium spirits we produce here on the Welsh coast. “We already work with international customers on the custom spirits side of our business, producing gin for brands as far afield as France, Malta and Japan. We’re now planning the export strategy for our gin and our grain to glass Welsh Origin whisky.”

During the pandemic, the small distillery team of four staff, plus Ellen and her partner Alex Jungmayr, reduced to one as employees moved to pursue other interests following furlough.

Since August 2020, when initial restrictions began to ease, the distillery has grown the team in all aspects of its work and now employs 15 members of staff, including four apprentices, both at the distillery and newly opened gin bar, Bar 45 at 45, St Mary Street, Cardigan.

Further recruitment is anticipated throughout 2022 as the business expands.

In the Welsh Wind is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.