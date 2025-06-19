Work Underway to Explore Options to Secure Future of Cardiff’s Historic Mansion House

Cardiff Council has begun the process of looking at alternative ownership options for the city's Mansion House.

The move follows a report approved by members of the council's Cabinet in November 2024 which included a recommendation to undertake an open market exercise to explore ownership options for the building.

Once the open market exercise has been completed, the council's Cabinet is expected to meet again in the Autumn to decide the preferred option for the building.

Although Cardiff Council has been able to undertake essential repairs, the property requires significant capital investment to address issues with the fabric and structure of the building, and its mechanical and electrical systems.

The level of investment required would, according to the November report, “only be justified if the council had a long-term operational use for the property” but the council said it had been unable to identify a suitable alternative use.

The report also stated that the Grade II Listed building is currently “underutilised with the first floor rarely used and the second floor mothballed due to its poor condition”, which has been the case for over a quarter of a century. As such, it is surplus to the council's requirements.

Alongside this, any large-scale investment would require a supporting revenue maintenance budget over the long term to meet the annual demands to maintain a Grade II listed property.

Work has been undertaken to identify alternative locations to host the limited number of civic functions that were previously held at the Mansion House, the council said.

Cabinet Member for Investment and Development, Cllr Russell Goodway, said:

“The decision to market the property to potential new owners reflects Cardiff Council's strategic approach to unlocking the potential of underutilised assets, and balancing the upkeep of the city's heritage buildings with minimising the cost to the taxpayer. By beginning the process aimed at securing the required significant capital investment on the open market, we are looking to secure a sustainable long-term future this Grade II listed building.”

The Mansion House has been brought to the market by real estate advisors Savills.

Mansion House – known locally as the Lord Mayor’s House was originally built as a family home in 1896 for Cardiff luminary James Howell, the founder of Howells department store.

In 1913 the property was purchased by Cardiff Corporation, and served as the home of the Lord Mayors of the city until 1971. Numerous distinguished guests visited the property during this time, including King George V, Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela. It was also the preferred accommodation in the city for King Charles III during his time as Prince of Wales.

Mansion House underwent significant restoration in 1998 in order to host the Cardiff European Council, after which it operated as a civic venue, hosting a variety of functions on behalf of the Lord Mayor.

Designed in free classical style and constructed from rock-faced Pennant stone with lighter Bath stone dressing under a slate roof, Mansion House provides 16,445 sq. ft (1,528 sq. m) accommodation over three storeys and a basement.

The ground floor is rich in period features and encompasses an impressive entrance hall, leading to the dining room and drawing room. There is also a fully fitted kitchen, alongside a large reception room, which was once used for formal ceremonies.

The first floor comprises the former Lord Mayor’s suite, consisting of a linked bedroom, lounge and drawing room. There are a number of bedrooms with en suites located in the front of the house. To the rear are two additional ‘wings’, one comprising two en-suite bedrooms and the other wing comprising three smaller rooms, one of which is used as a kitchen.

The top attic floor is currently arranged with eight rooms and two bathrooms, while the basement is currently set up as office space and storage facilities.

The property is licensed for civil ceremonies and weddings.

Ted Harding-Brown from Savills Cardiff, said: