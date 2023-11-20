Work to Begin on the Welshpool Active Travel Scheme

Work to improve active travel provision on Severn Road, in Welshpool is due to begin on Monday 27 November.

Identified on the Active Travel Network Maps (ATNM) by the community, this route would form the first phase of a wider project to create a local active travel network – enabling more journeys to be undertaken by foot or bicycle within the town.

The route will run along the north side of Severn Road, from the train station to the bridge over the canal. As part of the project the existing path will be widened to become a shared use path for cyclists and pedestrians, and improvements will be made to the surface and drainage, enhancing safety for all users – but particularly for families and pupils going to and from Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng and commuters using the train station.

The scheme will be delivered with Welsh Government funding and support from Transport for Wales.

“Welsh Government have made it clear that walking and cycling must be the natural mode of choice for short everyday journeys, or as part of a longer journey in combination with other sustainable modes, and the continued investment into practical active travel routes within Powys will help us achieve this vision.” Says Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys. “Not only do these routes improve road, pedestrian and cyclist safety, they also provide us with the opportunity to improve our health and wellbeing by being more active, as well as contributing to reducing emissions and combating the current climate emergency by enabling us to prioritise walking and cycling, rather than using the car, for short, local journeys.”

During the construction period every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum and we thank people in advance for their patience.