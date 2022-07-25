Work Starts on Llys Dewi Sant Demolition

Work is soon starting to demolish the Llys Dewi Sant building in Swansea city centre.

Located in the area of the former St David’s Shopping Centre, the building has been used in recent years as a site office for the £135m Copr Bay district developed by Swansea Council.

Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd – the council’s main contractor for the Copr Bay scheme – will carry out the Llys Dewi Sant demolition works.

Stripping-out work will take place at the building before main demolition starts, which is expected to take about eight weeks to complete.

Hoardings will be put up around the site, which will be redeveloped by regeneration specialists Urban Splash and Milligan as part of broader proposals for the Swansea Central North development site in the longer term.

Once detailed proposals are in place for the overall development site, plenty of opportunities will be made available for local residents and businesses to give feedback that will help shape final plans.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Swansea Arena, the coastal park and the landmark new bridge over Oystermouth Road are now open, which have created a high-quality new leisure destination for local residents and businesses, with millions of pounds also having been invested on Wind Street and The Kingsway to boost their local and feel. “This is already generating an improved city centre, but our plans don’t stop there. The demolition of the Llys Dewi Sant building is another important step forward as it will pave the way for an exciting redevelopment in the area of the former St David’s Shopping Centre. “In combination with other projects either on-going or in the pipeline, this will create more jobs for local people, generate more footfall for city centre traders, attract more private sector investment, and create even better links between the city centre with Copr Bay, the maritime quarter and the seafront.”

Early proposals for the Swansea Central North development site include new office buildings, shared workspaces, apartments and an area for small creative businesses to make and sell their products.

Construction work on the nearby 33-apartment, affordable living complex at Copr Bay to be run by Pobl Group is also now nearing completion.