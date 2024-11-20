Work Set to Begin on Housing Development in Hensol

Acorn Property Group has completed on 3.4 acres of land within the historic parkland of Hensol Castle Park in the Vale of Glamorgan for a new residential development, Hensol Grove.

The development will sit on a 650-acre private estate that is home to the Grade I listed Gothic-style Hensol Castle, a wedding and conference venue at The Vale Resort.

Within this gated community, phase one, The Mews, will feature nine two- and three-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom single-storey home overlooking a walled garden with scenic views toward the castle. Phase two, The Villas, will introduce six four- and five-bedroom detached executive homes in a secluded setting overlooking the castle and grounds.

The Vale Resort is renowned for its conference facilities, two championship golf courses, Wales’s largest spa, and high-quality sports and leisure amenities. It also serves as the team hotel and training venue for the Welsh national rugby and football teams and Cardiff City Football Club.

Hensol Grove will prioritise sustainable design, targeting an EPC rating of A. Key green energy features include air source heat pumps, solar PV panels, high-performance window systems, and EV charging points, all aimed at creating energy-efficient homes that reduce both environmental impact and utility costs.

Each house will be designed to maximise natural light with expansive windows and high ceilings, and all homes will come with private gardens and high-quality specifications. New residents will enjoy exclusive access to the estate's grounds, lakes, and a walled garden.

Acorn is an independent development and regeneration specialist with nearly 30 years of experience in creating residential-led refurbishment and new-build schemes.

James Groombridge, Regional Managing Director of Acorn’s Cardiff Office, said: