Work on New Swimming Pool at Pentwyn Leisure Centre Underway

Construction of a new swimming pool at Pentwyn Leisure Centre has begun. Cardiff Council's appointed contractor is working on a new 25 metre swimming pool, which will feature a split raising floor and new children's wet play area, alongside several other improvements to the centre.

The work, which is currently expected to be completed by the end of the year, will also see the changing facilities and reception area refurbished and other improvements to the building, including a transition to green energy sources. The centre will remain open to the public throughout the construction period.

The pool will feature an adaptable, moving floor which allows the depth of the water to be varied. This feature enables the pool to be used for a wide range of swimming and ‘splash' activities, as well as reducing the energy needed to heat the water.

Wet play facilities aim to encourage interactive and social play. Typically, they include features such as water jets and sprinklers, blasters, water tunnels, small slides and ‘tipping buckets,' creating a fun and inclusive space for children to enjoy.

The energy performance of the centre will be upgraded through roof mounted solar panels and an air source heat pump to heat the pool. Together these investments will help to reduce the operational cost of running the centre and improve the carbon performance of the building, in line with the council's One Planet Cardiff climate change commitments.

A gym with 27 workout stations is already available at the centre as well as fitness classes, children's activities and sports hall provision for a variety of sports including badminton and pickleball. An outdoor 3G pitch is also available at the centre.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: