Work Officially Begins on Constructing New School Buildings for The Court School

A special ground-breaking ceremony has marked the start of construction of two new school buildings for The Court School.

The project worth over £23m investment, is to be delivered under Cardiff Council and Welsh Governments Sustainable Communities for Learning Rolling Programme and will increase the capacity of the school by relocating and rebuilding it across two sites. One is to be located on land to the south of Fairwater Primary School on Wellwright Road, the other will be south of Pen Y Bryn Primary School at Dunster Road in Llanrumney.

The ground was cut at the Llanrumney site by Cardiff Council's Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas and Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Sarah Merry.

They were joined by Headteacher of The Court School, Jamyn Beesley, pupils and headteachers from Fairwater and Pen y Bryn Primary Schools.

Also in attendance were representatives from Kier, the contractor chosen to undertake the detailed design and build of the scheme and local ward members from Fairwater, Llanrumney and Llanishen where the current school is located.

Headteacher Jamyn Beesley said:

“‘We are delighted that building of the new Ysgol Cynefin has commenced. We look forward to moving into the purpose built environment and benefitting from the incredible facilities. Huge thanks to the local authority for driving this project forwards and involving us at every stage.'

Once complete, the new school will be known as ‘Ysgol Cynefin'. Translating to ‘habitat school', the name was chosen by the school and key stakeholders to encompass the relationship between people and the natural world, and how connecting people to surroundings can shape a sense of identity and wellbeing.

The new school will grow from 42 to 72 places, with 36 pupils on each site from the 2025-26 academic year, helping to meet the city's demand for primary age specialist provision. Both sites will boast a range of comprehensive facilities including multi-use games areas, sports and soft play areas, sports pitches and horticultural areas.

The development will include:

Construction of two new single storey school buildings at each of the Fairwater and Llanrumney sites

Creation of new outdoor amenity areas, multi-use games areas, play-spaces and sports provision

Landscaping, car parking, drainage and associated works

Demolition of the existing buildings associated with the St Mellons Church in Wales Primary School (Llanrumney site).

Cardiff Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Sarah Merry said:

“Today's event is the next milestone in the delivery of this exciting and much needed provision which plays a key part in Cardiff's plans to transform additional learning needs provision and address the shortfall in places required across the city. “Ysgol Cynefin will be proudly co-located with two mainstream primary schools, not only allowing for sharing of good practice between schools but also helping to support opportunities for inclusion. “The scheme also presents investment to the neighbouring schools; Pen y Bryn Primary School next to the Llanrumney site and Fairwater Primary School next to the Fairwater site, who will both benefit from outdoor enhancements including funding towards edible playgrounds, forest school areas, outdoor classrooms, external sports provision and playground equipment.

Jason Taylor, regional director at Kier Construction Western & Wales, said:

“We are thrilled to be starting on the Ysgol Cynefin schools, two projects that embody our commitment to creating sustainable and inclusive learning environments. “The provision of additional school places in Cardiff is incredibly important and Kier is proud to be supporting their delivery.”

Construction of Ysgol Cynefin is expected to be completed in the Spring term 2026 and support will be provided to ensure a smooth transition for pupils and teachers.