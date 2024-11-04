Work Begins on New Leisure Centre for Newport

A significant milestone for Newport’s new leisure and wellbeing centre has been marked when the site was officially handed over to the firm that will build it.

Welsh company Wynne Construction was awarded the contract and representatives met senior council politicians and officers ahead of work starting on site.

It will be among the UK’s first Net Zero leisure centres powered entirely by electricity from renewable sources and is expected to open to the public in 2026.

More than 55% of the new leisure centre's cost comes from external funding including the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme and the UK Government.

Located on the riverfront in the city centre, it will include a modern leisure pool with fun elements including a “lazy river”, slides and play equipment.

There will also be a teaching pool for children’s swimming lessons and exercise sessions, modern changing facilities, a café and relaxation area, fitness suite, and a large active space for community use, group activities and children’s birthday parties.

Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, said:

“This is one of the most eagerly anticipated new developments in the city and will provide fantastic new swimming and leisure facilities close to the city centre. “It will be a community space for residents of all ages, where people can maintain and improve their wellbeing, and young people can have fun in a safe environment.”

Councillor Emma Corten, Cabinet member for culture and communications, said:

“It is such great news that work is now starting on this exciting project. I look forward to seeing it taking shape and we’ll make sure that regular updates are issued so residents can follow progress on creating a much-wanted 21st century leisure and wellbeing centre.”

Chris Wynne, managing director, Wynne Construction said:

“We are thrilled to be part of this transformative project for Newport. Collaborating closely with the Council team and our partners, we aim to deliver this innovative facility promoting leisure and well-being for the community. “As with all our high-quality projects, social value is central to our mission. This development will safeguard around 400 jobs during construction, with a goal for 40% of the workforce sourced locally. Beyond job creation, we are also committed to fostering community engagement and sustainable practices within our supply chain, ensuring that the project leaves a lasting, positive impact in the region.”

Multi-disciplinary professional services firm WSP is managing the project and has been critical in conducting a comprehensive risk assessment ahead of construction, collaborating closely with the council to address potential risks while ensuring a safe and compliant build environment.

Associate director Ross Williams said:

“We’re proud to support Newport City Council in bringing this high-quality, sustainable facility to the community. Our focus has been on ensuring a safe, efficient, and well-coordinated approach to deliver a state-of-the-art centre, and we look forward to seeing it serve residents and visitors alike for years to come.”

Transforming Towns is a Welsh Government programme providing millions of pounds to town centre regeneration in Wales.