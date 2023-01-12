Work Begins on New Butetown Cardiff Bay Railway Station

Works will soon start on the construction of a new Butetown railway station and the redevelopment of Cardiff Bay station as part of the biggest upgrade to public transport in the area for a generation.

In the summer of 2022, Transport for Wales (TfW) confirmed plans to build a new two-platform station in the north of Butetown.

The existing Cardiff Bay station will also be enhanced, as well as getting new signage, customer information screens and other improvements. Cardiff Bay station will remain open for passengers while the work is taking place.

Installation of a new track will allow faster and more frequent services using brand new tram-trains, enabling a new timetable to be introduced from 2024.

James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The Bay Line transformation project is an important part of the South Wales Metro and we’re delighted to be able to begin construction work on the brand-new station in Butetown, as well as important upgrades to Cardiff Bay station. “From 2024 we’ll be providing a smoother, greener, modern public transport service which will open up a range of opportunities for people living in Butetown and the wider Cardiff Bay area. “We’re keen to continue working collaboratively with local residents through workshops and drop-in sessions, where people will be able to get more information and ask questions about the Bay Line transformation.”

These plans are to fit with a wider collaborative vision, working alongside Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government. The work will explore potential options for future transport routes between Cardiff Central and Newport Road, via the Cardiff Bay line and Porth Teigr subject to funding being secured. A seven-week consultation was launched on 12 December to collect feedback from the public, the findings of which will inform the project’s outline business case. Members of the public can find out more and take part in the consultation by visiting the Community and Stakeholder Engagement page on the TfW website.

Cardiff Bay residents living close to the railway line have been contacted with details of the construction and engineering work taking place in the area which is needed to deliver the Core Valleys Lines (CVL) programme, at the heart of the development of South Wales Metro.

The build of a construction compound on Lloyd George Avenue will begin this month, with the works on the track starting from early 2023. TfW -will soon be preparing for the installation of a construction compound on the trackside of Lloyd George Avenue to manage its work and provide welfare facilities for workers.

Vegetation management work will also be carried out to safely provide the electrical clearances for the public, staff and the infrastructure for the overhead line equipment which will be installed.

TfW will be using overhead line equipment to run the electrically powered tram-trains. With electrified lines being installed on the Core Valley Lines in South Wales in the coming weeks, including on the Bay line, TfW would like to highlight to the public the dangers of trespassing on the railway. Trespassing on the railway is reckless, illegal and dangerous, and those caught could face a £1000 fine.

With electrification work ongoing over the coming months, TfW is urging the public to obey trespassing rules and to stay clear of any electrical lines.

The Welsh Government and TfW are committed to an ambitious programme of Metro improvements known as the Core Valleys Lines (CVL) Transformation. This transformation project has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.