Work Begins on Major Anglesey Housing Development

Anwyl Partnerships has kickstarted works to create 60 new homes located near the Coleg Menai Pencraig Campus in Anglesey.

The vacant 4.2-acre site, which was formerly part of the college campus, is set to be transformed into a new development that includes 44 two- and three-bedroom houses and 16 two and three-bedroom apartments, on behalf of the housing association, Clwyd Alyn.

Anwyl Partnerships will utilise its local in house project team supported by a local supply chain, comprising contractors and suppliers. Works will be finalised at the £9.6 million project in May 2023.

Simon Rose, Construction Director of Anwyl Partnerships, commented:

“This is a large project that essentially includes the construction of a brand new community in Llangefni, creating 60 much-needed affordable homes for rent/sale. “The houses are of a traditional construction and will include a range of sustainable technologies, including air source heat pumps, PV and increased U valves to achieve an EPC A rating.”

Simon continued:

“Community really does matter with this project and the site has been designed to help cultivate this ethos. Our approach will match the long term vision of our clients and will be community led throughout.”

Craig Sparrow, Executive Director at ClwydAlyn, said: