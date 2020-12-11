Work Begins on First New Caerphilly Council Homes

Work has begun in building the first Council owned homes in the Caerphilly county borough in 18 years.

The homes are being developed by Llanmoor Homes at Bedwellty Field, Aberbargoed. The 55 property development will include 6 social rent homes which will be owned and managed by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

In addition, the site will also include 2 low cost home ownership properties; offering opportunities for first time buyers to purchase their own home.

Affordable homes on the site are being delivered through a Section 106 agreement between the Council and Llanmoor, which aims to bring benefits to the local community as a result of the development. Llanmoor will also be creating areas of open space, retaining a number of existing trees within those areas and constructing a local play area.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, Leader of Caerphilly Council, said

“This is a significant milestone for us in delivering on our commitment to begin a programme of new Council house building in the county borough. We’re grateful to Llanmoor for working in partnership with us to deliver these new high-quality Council homes that will help with our programme of development to meet the local demand for affordable housing. I look forward to visiting the site again to see building work progress and to welcome the first families who will call these properties ‘home’.”

Tim Grey, Sales Director of Llanmoor Homes said: