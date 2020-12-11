Leading Employer Recognised by Business Programme

A business founded by a former hedge fund research analyst, based in Cardiff and New York, has been recognised as a ‘Leading’ employer by Chwarae Teg’s Agile Nation2 Business Programme.

Danny Donado set up Bipsync in 2012 at Stanford University, USA to create an alternative to what he saw as inefficient, complex and inconsistent research processes and technologies in the investment industry. Bipsync chose Cardiff to be the home of its product and development team and today, some of the world's largest institutions rely on Bipsync software to power their investments.

Whilst always committed to fostering a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture, Bipsync UK wanted to identify areas for further improvement to internal processes and diversity policies, and joined Chwarae Teg’s Business Programme to ensure it made the most of modern development opportunities.

Working with Hannah Botes, an Employer Partner at Chwarae Teg, the business has introduced a new performance management system and reviewed its recruitment processes – ensuring equality and inclusion are at their core.

Hannah Botes, Employer Partner, Chwarae Teg, said:

“As a result of their hard work and unwavering commitment to equality, the Bipsync team received our ‘Leading’ FairPlay Employer award. Whilst ICT is notoriously a male dominated sector, the steps Bipsync has taken will encourage more female applicants to the industry and to remain within the business. “By actively promoting the flexible working culture and benefits such as enhanced parental leave and unlimited vacation policies within all job adverts, potential female applicants can find a welcome home at Bipsync UK, where all staff are able to thrive and reach their potential.”

Charlotte White, Head of UK Operations and HR said:

“At Bipsync we empower our staff to deliver results in the best way they see fit. This means that employees have full flexibility in terms of their location and time management. By placing a strong focus on the health and well-being of staff and encouraging them to take responsibility for their workload, we aim to keep everyone at the company motivated, engaged and productive. This has been further enhanced by working with Chwarae Teg to change learning and development processes and give fair access to development opportunities for women within the company. “We’re delighted to have been awarded this Leading Employer award. We value equality highly and believe a more diverse workforce is a crucial part of fostering our open, inclusive culture. A big part of that is our commitment to continuous evaluation and improvement. Women and BAME groups continue to be underrepresented at every level across our industry – there’s always more to do, and here at Bipsync we want to be a part of ensuring the system is fair – now, and in the future.”

The Agile Nation2 Business Programme, run by Chwarae Teg, is fully funded by the European Social Fund through Welsh Government. Further information is available at https://chwaraeteg.com/projects/agile-nation2/#business-programme.