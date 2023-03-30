Work Begins on Extended Global Manufacturing Facility in Mid Wales

Work has begun on the construction of a 2,771sq metre extension to the global variable frequency drive manufacturing and distribution facility at Invertek Drives at Welshpool, Powys, UK.

The extension to the existing 5,500sq metre facility is part of a £10m investment that also includes an Application and Training Centre at the global headquarters. It is in addition to a proposed £6.3m Innovation Centre planned on land acquired next to the site.

Invertek Drives manufactures Optidrive VFDs that accurately control AC electric motors used in a range of applications including motion control, pumping, HVAC, and refrigeration.

Most industries around the world will use a VFD for a motor or pump control application, from engineering and manufacturing to food production, water industries, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

The VFDs accurately control the speed of motors and pumps, making them more energy efficient. This results in less energy use and reduces associated emissions, supporting the need to reduce climate change globally.

Directors at the business marked the start of construction with a ground-breaking at the site.

Shaun Dean, CEO of Invertek Drives Ltd, as well as Senior Vice President of Sumitomo Heavy Industries and CEO of PTC EMEIA HQ, said:

“It’s great to see work beginning on this latest phase in Invertek’s growth. Sumitomo Heavy Industries is investing significantly in the business at Welshpool where we are also increasing skilled employment and career opportunities. “We have seen exceptional growth over the past three years. The new facility will allow us to increase production to match future expectations and is a commitment by SHI and Invertek to our long-term future in the area.”

The extension will allow Invertek to increase production of its Optidrive VFD products from 460,000 units a year to more than 1.2 million. It is also creating new career opportunities at its headquarters where it employs more than 350 people.

The completed project will see the current 5,500sq metre facility extended to 8,271sq metres.

Read Construction of Wrexham is the main contractor for the project, supported by local contractors and sub-contractors.

The existing manufacturing facility was only completed in 2019 and the extra space needed demonstrates the significant growth of the business over the past few years, as well as the investment by parent company, Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Earlier this month, Invertek announced anticipated investment of at least £6.3m in a new Innovation Centre.

The planned Centre will provide state-of-the-art research and development facilities for the design of next-generation electric motor control VFDs.

The company is currently undertaking a recruitment drive for a range of careers ranging from graduate placements to production and electrical engineering.