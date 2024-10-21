Women’s Health Campaigner Mariella Frostrup Appointed as UK Government Menopause Employment Ambassador

Journalist and women’s equality campaigner, Mariella Frostrup, has been appointed as the UK Government’s new Menopause Employment Ambassador.

The voluntary role will see Mariella working closely with employers across the country to improve workplace support for women experiencing the menopause, raise awareness of the symptoms and champion the economic contributions of women. A key focus will be helping women going through the menopause stay in work and progress in their careers.

Almost 70% of women aged 40 to 60 in employment experiencing menopausal symptoms report this has a negative effect on them at work, and just over 50% are unable to go into work at some point due to menopause symptoms.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said:

“If we are going to get our country growing again, we have to make sure that everyone feels they can thrive at work. I know from personal experience how hard it can be for women going through menopause. “I’m so thrilled that Mariella will be working with us to bring her years of knowledge and experience on this issue, so we can make sure that all women experiencing menopause symptoms get the support they need at work.”

Menopause Employment Ambassador, Mariella Frostrup said:

“I’m honoured and delighted to be appointed as the Government’s Menopause Employment Ambassador and to start working towards this government’s stated goal of creating fair and equitable workplaces for all. “The loss of one in ten women from the workplace, often at the height of their professional careers, is damaging our economy and causing unnecessary suffering due to lack of information and support during this perfectly natural and manageable phase of life. “I’m excited to get started and continue the important work done by my predecessor Helen Tomlinson to engage with businesses small and large and find solutions to what continues to be a gender specific inequity.”

Baroness Merron, Minister for Patient Safety, Women’s Health and Mental Health, said:

“I am delighted that Mariella Frostrup has been appointed into this important role. I look forward to working with her to champion women’s health and improve menopause support, alongside the Women’s Health Ambassador for England, Professor Dame Lesley Regan. “We know there is a long way to go in improving support for women experiencing menopause, particularly in the workplace, and this government is committed to providing the care and support for all women to thrive.”

This appointment comes as the government has proposed a wide-ranging set of reforms. The policy proposals in the Employment Rights Bill would require large employers to produce Menopause Action Plans on how they will support employees through the menopause.